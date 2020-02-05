|
Rose M. Parker
September 20, 1924 - February 2, 2020
Sloatsburg, NY
Rose M. Parker of Sloatsburg, NY passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the age of 95. Rose was born to Samuel and Carmella (Sorice) Abate on September 20, 1924 in Suffern, NY. Rose was married to her beloved husband, Francis Richard "Dick" Parker for 64 years before his passing in July 2014.
Rose was a member and past President of the Sloatsburg Ladies Auxiliary Fire Department, the Sloatsburg Seniors, and the St. Joan of Arc Rosary Society. She volunteered with the Good Samaritan Hospital Office of the Aging, and she loved to cook.
Rose is survived by her loving children: Richard Parker, Sr. (wife Maureen Gallagher-Parker), Janice Lovell and Kathy Parker-Prior (husband Thomas Prior); devoted grandchildren: Heather Larini (husband Jimmy), Richard Parker, Jr. (wife Julia), Christine Bates (husband John), Amanda Lovell, Thomas "TJ" Lovell (Danielle), and Kimberly Prior; cherished great-grandchildren: Lexi Larini, Gabriella Larini, James Larini, Angelina Larini, Amber Bates, Joseph Bates, Nolan Bates, Ryan Bates, Bella Lovell, Michael Triffalleti, and Chase Anthony Parker; and several nieces and nephews.
Rose was predeceased by her husband, Francis Richard "Dick" Parker, and nine brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home, 177 Route 59, Suffern, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th at St. Joan of Arc Church in Sloatsburg, NY with burial to follow at Fredrick W. Loescher Veteran's Cemetery, New Hempstead, NY. Donations can be made to United Hospice of Rockland in Rose's honor, https://hospiceofrockland.org/giving/donate
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020