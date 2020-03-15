|
Rose Margaret Scalise
July 16, 1925 - March 13, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Rose "Rosina" Margaret Scalise of Cornwall-on-Hudson, New York, passed away on March 13, 2020 at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, Newburgh Campus. She was 94.
The oldest daughter of the late Giuseppe Fontana and Rose Gabriele Fontana, she was born on July 16, 1925 in Williamsport, PA, and raised in Brooklyn, NY.
A hairdresser in Manhattan, Rose married Saverio "Sam" Scalise in 1954, eventually settling in the Hudson Valley. For over twenty years she was employed by the Cornwall Central School District in a number of positions, as well as being a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Rita #264.
Rose is survived by her daughter: Laura Fanning and her husband, Peter of Cornwall, NY; her son: Anthony J. Scalise of Cornwall, NY; her nephew: Dr. Paul J. Scalise and his wife, Naoko of Ortley Beach, NJ; and many cousins and friends. Her husband Sam, her younger sister Marian, and her brothers-in-law William Kupper, Louis Scalise, and Paul ("Cy") Scalise all predeceased her.
Rose's family would like to thank the entire staff and valets at Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital, especially the invaluable Intensive Care Unit medical personnel, who provided comfort and support to both Rose and her children during this difficult time.
In addition, the family would like to thank Dr. Susan Jensen and Dr. Stephen Lazar, and last but certainly not least Rose's dearest and closest friend, Betty Carlino, who along with the members of the "Red Hat Society" provided Rose with the love and support she so gratefully appreciated in her later years.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY 12520. A Mass of Catholic Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson St., Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery in Cornwall, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Donation by phone: 800-478-5833.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley Bros. Funeral Home
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020