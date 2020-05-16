Rose Marie Pisarski
September 18, 1927 - May 5, 2020
Monticello, NY
Rose Marie Pisarski, passed away on May 5, 2020.
She was born to Rose and Afonso Capuano on September 18, 1927, the youngest of 11 children.
Rose Marie was predeceased by her husband, Henry Pisarski; her son, Robert Pisarski and her ten older siblings. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ochs, her son-in-law, Warren Ochs and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
There will be a private service at Rock Ridge Cemetery for immediate family only.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial Memorial Funeral Home, for further information call 845-434-7363 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020.