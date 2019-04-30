|
|
Rose Marie Shovan
April 29, 1931 - April 29, 2019
Town of Newburgh, NY
Rose Marie Shovan of the Town of Newburgh, a lifelong resident, entered into rest, Monday, April 29, 2019. She was 88.
Daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Bartok) Vitay, Rose was born April 29, 1931 in Roseton, NY. Rose was predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Shovan Sr. in October of 1999. She was an avid swimmer known as "Rosie the River Rat".
Rose is survived by her beloved children: Michael J. Shovan Jr. of the Town of Newburgh, daughters: Constance R. Shovan of the Town of Newburgh and Brenda J. Bolden of Prince George, Virginia; grandchildren: Juliana Casiano (and her husband John); Nathan Bolden; two great grandchildren, John and Eva.
Visitation for family and friends will take place Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at White, Venuto & Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 North Plank Rd., Town of Newburgh. A funeral service will commence at 6:30 p.m. The Reverend Vicki Flemming will officiate.
Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory. Interment of cremains will take place 2 p.m. May 14th at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh.
Funeral arrangements under the direction of White, Venuto & Morrill FCS, 562-6550 – for a personal condolence please visit WhiteandVenutoFuneralHome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019