Rose Minadeo


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rose Minadeo Obituary
Rose Minadeo
November 3, 1926 - March 11, 2019
Milton, NY
Rose Minadeo, a loving mother and a long time resident of Milton, passed away on March 11, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
She was born on November 3, 1926 in Milton NY. She was the daughter of the late Amil and Anna Diorio.
Rose is survived by her husband, John R. Minadeo of Milton; daughters, Ann Trede Minadeo of Milton and Francine Morra of Marlboro, NY; her four grandchildren, Brienna and Kurt Trede of Carbondale, Colorado, Ann Michelle Felicello of Marlboro, Gerard Morra of Poughkeepsie, NY and great grandchildren, Gina and Giovanni Felicello of Marlboro.
Rose joined the Army Nurse Corp at Vassar Hospital during World War II and worked as a surgery nurse. Later she became a school nurse teacher and worked for the Newburgh School District for 35 years helping countless children and their families.
Rose was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, mother-in-law, and friend. She was always there when someone was in need. She was a champion for women's and human rights and earned The Ulster County Citizenship Award in 1990 for helping a group of Albanians thrive in this area. Rose was the heart of our family.
A church service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation of America.
Cremation arrangements are entrusted to David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
