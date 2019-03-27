Rosemarie "Roro" Faitakes

January 6, 1959 - March 26, 2019

Newburgh, New York

Rosemarie "Roro" Faitakes, 60 of Newburgh, entered into rest on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. The daughter of the late Rose and Robert Sloop, she was born January 6, 1959 in Newburgh. She was the widow of the late Andres Faitakes.

Roro was a spitfire of a woman with a heart of gold that will forever be missed.

Survivors include her daughter, Nina Faitakes of Newburgh; and second mother to her twin's kids, Xavier Chavez, Sharise Chavez and Nicole Torelli; siblings, Debbie Sloop of Newburgh, Randy Sloop of Newburgh, her twin Roseann Sloop of Newburgh, Sandy Olsen of Newburgh and Robert Sloop of Redding, CT; her grandson Gianni, who was the love of her life; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a service at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019