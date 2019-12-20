Home

Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
(845) 986-4331
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home
17 Oakland Avenue
Warwick, NY 10990
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Stephen RC Church
75 Sanfordville Road
Warwick, NY
Rosemarie M. Lasco


1944 - 2019
Rosemarie M. Lasco Obituary
Rosemarie M. Lasco
September 14, 1944 - December 19, 2019
Warwick, NY
Rosemarie M. Lasco of Warwick, NY (formerly of Bronx, NY) passed away suddenly on December 19, 2019. She was 75 years old.
Born in New York City on September 14, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Mary and Felix Lasco.
Rosemarie was a devout catholic and a member of the Altar Rosary Society at St. Dominic's in the Bronx. She was a simple, loving lady; a beloved daughter, sister and aunt to the entire family. She loved music, singing and gardening.
Rosemarie is survived by her sister, Etta Gargiulo of Middletown; brother, Carl Lasco of Lenox, GA; nephew and godson, Anthony Gargiulo and his spouse, Donald of New Windsor, NY; nephew, Joseph Gargiulo and his spouse Amy of Greenwood Lake, NY and nephew, Charles Gargiulo of Big Flats, NY; niece, Gina Doherty and her spouse, Peter of Leominster, MA and grandnephews and nieces: Phillip, Mary Grace, P.J., and Gianna.
Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 22 at Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 23 at St. Stephen RC Church, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Stephen - St. Edward School, 75 Sanfordville Road, Warwick, NY 10990.
Arrangements were made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY; to send an online condolence, visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
