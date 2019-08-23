|
Rosemarie M. Lignowski
October 11, 1955 - August 21, 2019
Walden, NY
Rosemarie M. Lignowski, age 63 of Walden, NY passed away on August 21, 2019 at St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh, NY. The wife of the late John W. Lignowski she was born on October 11, 1955 in Brooklyn, NY. She was born to the late Christopher and Mary Abbruzzee Dritto. Cookie loved her work at AHRC for several years. She was a dedicated mother and wife. Cookie will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include her children: son, John Paul "JP" Lignowski (Meghan) of Walden; daughter, Niccole Lignowski (Jon Benz) of Walden; brother, Christopher Dritto; sisters, Donna and Linda Dritto; brother-in-law, Tony DiPalo; several cousins, nephews and nieces; also her family at AHRC where she worked as a direct support worker for over 15 years.
Cookie was predeceased by her loving husband, John and sister, Diane Dritto DiPalo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 27 at the Freedom Road Bible Church, 850 State Route 52, Walden, NY 12586. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday August 28. Burial is to follow at Wallkill Valley Cemetery, Route 52, Walden, NY.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions in Cookie's name to Freedom Road Bible Church, 850 State Route 52, Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019