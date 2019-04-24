|
Rosemarie P. Piliere
"Mrs. P"
April 21, 2019
Chester, NY
Rosemarie P. Piliere, a longtime resident of Chester, NY died peacefully on April 21, 2019 at Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation in Goshen, NY. She was 94 years young.
Rose was born in the year 1924 in Congers, NY. The only daughter of Francis and Nellie Gannon. She attended Congers High School where she met and later married F. Robert "Bob" Piliere. Rose and Bob were married on September 11, 1948. Bob pre-deceased Rose in 1994.
During World War II, Rose spent many hours selling War Bonds in Radio City Music Hall and served the USO at Camp Shanks in Orangeburg, New York.
Rose was predeceased by her son, Frank in 1981, and as well as her parents, and her brothers, Joseph, Thomas, Frank and her son in law, Howard Jeffers.
She is survived by her children, Daria P. Jeffers, Robert F. Piliere, and his wife, Diane, Nadine Piliere, Michael Piliere and his wife, Donna, and Rose Gallagher and her husband, Edward. She is further survived by her grandchildren, Jennifer, Sean, Patricia, Erica, Caitlin, Amanda, Frankie, Chelsea, Emily and Jeana as well as thirteen great grandchildren.
The mother of six, she loved and supported her children and as the family matriarch cared for and loved all her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A devotee of the Blessed Mother, Rose was a person of Faith, who always believed in good, even in bad times. She taught us all to be accepting of life's challenges and to persevere through loss and heartache.
She will be remembered for her laughter, her love of Cape Cod, a good Manhattan and many families get togethers.
The family wishes to take the time to publicly thank the nurses and support staff of Valley View Center for Nursing Care and Rehabilitation for the outstanding care and loving support of our mother "Rosie".
A wake will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, during the hours of 5 to 8 p.m. at Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc., located at 3 Hudson Street, Chester, NY 10918.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Columba R.C. Church located at 27 High Street, Chester, NY 10918. Burial will follow in St. Columba R.C. Church Parish Cemetery located on Route 94 in Chester, NY 10918.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Thomas F. Flynn and Brendan T. Flynn and the staff of Flynn Funeral & Cremation Memorial Centers, Inc. For directions to the funeral home, St Columba Church or to offer an online memorial please visit www.flynnfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019