Rosemarie "Cookie" Rogowski of Goshen, NY, spent her childhood working on her family's farm in Goshen, NY. Her hard work on the farm helped her become a successful entrepreneur. She was an accomplished CPA, owning her own business for over 30 years. At the same time, she established herself as a successful land lady and very proud mother of two. Cookie entered into rest on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
The daughter of the late Zygmund & Irene M. Rogowski, she was born in Goshen, NY.
Predeceased by her sister, Marguerite, Cookie is survived by her son, Merrick Saindon of Port Jervis, NY; son, Brian Saindon of Brooklyn, NY; two sisters, Mary Jane Rogowski and Barbara Korycki; her three brothers, Matt, Mark & Sigmund Rogowski; she is further survived by one cioci, numerous, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and her dogs/life companions, Marty & Ziggy.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, September 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at T.S. Purta Funeral Home, 22 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
A memorial funeral mass will be held 10 am on Friday September 11, 2020 at St. Josephs Church 20 Glenmere Ave., Florida, NY 10921.
Due to COVID 19 restrictions and guidelines set forth from the state face coverings are required and the number of visitors allowed in the funeral home and the church is limited so we ask that those that may have to wait to enter please follow social distancing guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made to the organization of the donor's choosing.
