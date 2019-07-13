|
Rosemarie Sentz
July 11, 2019
East Greenbush, NY
East Greenbush – Rosemarie Sentz, 75, died peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in Middletown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Stella (Kulak) Cherry and wife of the late Jack Sentz.
Rosemarie loved riding Harley's with Jack and their friends. She enjoyed taking long walks with friends and family.
Rosemarie is survived by her children: Robert Kowalczik, Karen Moran and Bryan (Sarah) Sentz; her siblings: Irv (Gloria), Joseph, Steve and Susan. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. She was predeceased by her sister, Gloria, sister-in-law, Anita and brother in-law, Michael.
We are comforted knowing that Rosemarie Sentz knows who Rosemarie Sentz is again.
All services for Rosemarie will be private.
Those who wish may make memorial donations to , 4 Pine West Plaza, Ste. 405, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 13 to July 14, 2019