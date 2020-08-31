Rosemary A. Mierop
August 13, 1930 - August 30, 2020
Grahamsville, NY
Rosemary A. Mierop was born on August 13, 1930 in Weehawken, NJ to the late Frank and Mary (O'Brien) Welsh. She was "Sis" to her siblings: Sonny, Smoozie, Nick and Butch.
Her family lived locally in Southfields, Tuxedo and Arden, NY and she was a 1948 graduate of Tuxedo High School. She then graduated from Benedictine Hospital School of Nursing in Kingston, NY in 1951.
She married her "Hon" Robert A Mierop Sr. on July 26, 1952 with over 66 years of marriage until his passing on April 13, 2019.
She was a devoted 20 year navy wife stationed in Rhode Island and Virginia where she also worked as an OB Nurse and raised their children. The family moved to Grahamsville, NY in 1970 where she started raising farm animals and was a substitute nurse and activity bus driver for Tri-Valley Central School.
Rosemary had a passion for knitting that she learned from her mother as well as a love for animals and farming that she learned from her father. She was a dedicated volunteer at the Daniel Pierce Library for over 20 years and always knitted her Irish knit sweaters for the annual Pumpkin Party.
She missed her "library friends" and "knitting buddies" dearly over the past few years.
Rosemary had a feisty and independent personality. She demanded to do things on her terms while also being very caring and willing to help anyone in need. She was always there for her children and the best cheerleader at all their activities. Her famous saying was "Daddy and I are only a phone call away." She was never at a loss for words in telling you like it is and she was always ready to joke or play a trick on you with a giggle.
Rosemary is survived by the following 5 Rams: sons, Robert A. Jr., Ronald A., Richard A. and daughters Roslyn A. and Rebecca A. She is also survived by six grandsons, two granddaughters, two great grandsons and two great granddaughters.
Not to be forgotten are her best friends Louise and John Sauchuk. She cherished their 50 year friendship that stood the test of time. They were always there for each other plus have lots of wonderful memories.
Cremation is private with no services as she requested.
She would appreciate any donations be made to Daniel Pierce Library, PO Box 268, Grahamsville, NY 12740. Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 North Main St., Ellenville, NY. To send a personal condolence to Rosemary's family please visit www.loucksfh.com
