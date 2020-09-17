1/
Rosemary Ann Horne
October 23, 1935 - September 11, 2020
Middletown, New York
Rosemary Ann Horne of Middletown, NY, a homemaker and longtime resident of the area, passed away on September 11, 2020 at her home. She was 84 years old.
The daughter of the late Leo and Mary Frank Yost, she was born on October 23, 1935 in Hibbing, Minnesota.
She graduated from Middletown High School in 1953 and Orange County Community College nursing program in 1955. She was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Rosemary never missed a game or event that her children participated in. She loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching the Giants, Yankees, Knicks and Duke Basketball.
She was the widow of John W. Horne Sr. They were married for 53 years until his death in 2012.
Survivors include her sons, John W. Horne Jr. and his wife, Richi and James Horne and his wife, Jane. She is also survived by her sister, Betty Lutjens and her grandchildren: Leslie Dietz, Stephanie Katt, Bryan Dietz, Daniel Horne, Sharon Ray, Samantha Ray, Trevor Horne and John W. Horne III. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Mary Ellen Ray and her sisters, Leota Gentile and Lela Dombrowski.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday October 24 at the Crossroads Church, 175 County Road 78, Middletown, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Church in Middletown.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
8453436023
