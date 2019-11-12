|
|
Rosemary Ellingsen
July 4, 1932 - November 11, 2019
New Windsor, NY
Rosemary Ellingsen, 87, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and beloved Aunt Ro-Ro, entered into rest Monday, November 11, 2019. The daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Everlino) Trapani, she was born in Brooklyn, NY, and was married to the late Henry Richard Ellingsen.
Rosemary was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she was very involved teaching children, working in family history, helping with dinners and transporting people to and from church. She loved cooking Sunday family dinners, loved the NY Mets, and was a decent bowler.
Survivors include her sons, Richard Ellingsen and wife Eileen of Wallkill, Henry Ellingsen and wife Diane of Lake Ariel, PA, and Bart Ellingsen and wife Sally of Groveland, MA; her daughter Karen Guaragna and husband Jody of New Windsor; sister Matilda Barone of Coconut Creek, FL, brother Vincent (Sonny) Trapani of Sun City, FL; grandchildren: Kevin Mullarkey, Peter Mullarkey and wife Danielle, Jeannine and Brain Ellingsen, Nicholas Ellingsen and wife Kirsten, Joshua Craft and wife Jessica, Hannah Ellingsen, Amy and Laura Ellingsen; great-grandchildren: Elijah Shay, Payton, Cole, Kelsey and Parker Mullarkey, Samantha Smith, Rosemary Ellingsen; many nieces and nephews; and her dear friends, Carol Cerrone and Katherine Penny. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Angelina Soldano.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, November 14 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 485 Mt. Airy Rd., New Windsor. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to . at .
To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019