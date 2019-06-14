|
Rosemary P. De Caro
May 18, 1937 - June 13, 2019
Pine Bush, NY
Rosemary P. De Caro went home to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 82 on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family and friends. The daughter of the late Albert Frank and Anna (Donafrio) Lise, she was born on May 18, 1937 in Brooklyn, NY.
She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, and always enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. Rosemary was a very active member in the Church of the Infant Saviour where she served the Lord for many years. She was in charge of the Adult Faith Formation and dedicated 12 years to the RCIA and CCD. Rosemary was also a member of the Cursillo in Christianity Movement.
Survivors include her husband, Joseph J. De Caro of 62 years; sister, Nancy Paino of Brooklyn, NY; brother, Albert Lise and sister-in-law, Patti Iovino of Clifton, NY; daughter, Kathleen Reinhardt and husband, Steven of Pine Bush, NY and their son, Matthew Reinhardt and his wife, Lindsay (and great-grandson to be); son, Michael De Caro and wife, Robin and their children, Allison Nelson and Christopher De Caro and his wife, Kimberly (and great-grandchildren, Micah, Alexander and Emmelia); son, Vincent De Caro and wife, Norma of Middletown, NY and his children, Erica Kyles and her husband, Tom (and great-grandchildren, Giulianna and Maeby); Jennifer De Caro and her fiancé, Angel (and great-grandchildren, Noah and Giovanni); Dominick De Caro, and Hannah De Caro; daughter, Annmarie Reinhardt and husband, Jerry of Middletown, NY and their children, Jeremy Reinhardt and his wife, Cindi (and great-grandchildren, Madison and Lucas), Jordan Reinhardt and Jenna Reinhardt. Rosemary was predeceased by son, John De Caro, but is survived by his children, Andrew De Caro, Ashley De Caro (and great-granddaughter, Lily), Anna Rose De Caro, and Austin De Caro of Washington State. She also had many cousins, nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 & 7 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 17 at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. on Tuesday June 18 at The Church of the Infant Saviour with Fr. Niranjan Rodrigo officiating. Burial will take place in the Ulster County Veterans Cemetery at New Paltz Rural Cemetery, 81 Plains Road New Paltz, NY.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Rosemary's name to the Church of the Infant Saviour, 22 Holland Ave., Pine Bush, NY 12566.
