Rosemary P. Stabler
May 29, 1947 - November 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Rosemary P. Stabler of Middletown, New York passed away on November 25, 2020. She was 73 years of age.
Rosemary was born to Ross and Grace (Ferguson) Clark in Cornwall, New York on May 29, 1947. She graduated from Washingtonville High School and had a career as an administrative supervisor of records at West Point, New York and work at K&H Corrugated in Walden, NY.
She was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon as well as a Sunday School Teacher. As a Pioneer Girls Leader she made costumes for BSMF and enjoyed working at the annual church fair. Rosemary has a passion for reading, spending time with family, butterflies and computers. She was always ready to lend a helping hand. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Dawn Stabler of Middletown, NY; her nephews, Guy Clark and wife, Marsi of New Hampton, NY, Gregg Clark and wife, Jeanine of Oswego, NY and her niece, Gail Clark of Middletown, NY; her uncle, Clarence Ferguson and wife, Dianne of Delhi, NY; her aunt, Alice Lynch of Modena, NY; as well as by her many cousins.
Rosemary was predeceased by her father, Ross H. Clark; her mother, Grace W. Clark and her brother, Ross H. Clark, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
A Committal Service will be held at Bethlehem Presbyterian Cemetery on Rt. 94 in New Windsor, NY on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com