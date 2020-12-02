1/1
Rosemary P. Stabler
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary P. Stabler
May 29, 1947 - November 25, 2020
Middletown, NY
Rosemary P. Stabler of Middletown, New York passed away on November 25, 2020. She was 73 years of age.
Rosemary was born to Ross and Grace (Ferguson) Clark in Cornwall, New York on May 29, 1947. She graduated from Washingtonville High School and had a career as an administrative supervisor of records at West Point, New York and work at K&H Corrugated in Walden, NY.
She was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church where she served as a Deacon as well as a Sunday School Teacher. As a Pioneer Girls Leader she made costumes for BSMF and enjoyed working at the annual church fair. Rosemary has a passion for reading, spending time with family, butterflies and computers. She was always ready to lend a helping hand. She will be dearly missed by everyone whose lives she touched.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Dawn Stabler of Middletown, NY; her nephews, Guy Clark and wife, Marsi of New Hampton, NY, Gregg Clark and wife, Jeanine of Oswego, NY and her niece, Gail Clark of Middletown, NY; her uncle, Clarence Ferguson and wife, Dianne of Delhi, NY; her aunt, Alice Lynch of Modena, NY; as well as by her many cousins.
Rosemary was predeceased by her father, Ross H. Clark; her mother, Grace W. Clark and her brother, Ross H. Clark, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North Street, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
A Committal Service will be held at Bethlehem Presbyterian Cemetery on Rt. 94 in New Windsor, NY on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
4
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Committal
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Presbyterian Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
David T. Ferguson Funeral Home
20 North Street
Washingtonville, NY 10992
8454969106
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by David T. Ferguson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved