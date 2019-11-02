|
|
Rosemary Valentine Moulthrop
October 2, 1948 - October 31, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Rosemary Valentine Moulthrop, 71 of Montgomery, entered into rest on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born in Newburgh on Saturday, October 2, 1948 to her proud parents, the late Thomas and Grace (Ditoro) Valentine.
Rosemary will be dearly missed by her loving family including her daughter, Lisa Moulthrop-Sherwood and her wife, Julie of New Windsor; her sister, Barbara Freeborn of Montgomery; niece, Jenna Montanye and her husband, Jan; great-nieces, Kayleigh, Taryn; great-nephews, Shay and Logan.
A Graveside Service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, November 7 at Our Lady of the Lake Parish, Route 52 and Lakeside Road, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Rosemary's memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, 5005 LBJ Freeway, Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, or online at ww5.komen.org.
To send a personal condolence please visit Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019