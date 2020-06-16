Rosina "Rose" Casella
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosina "Rose" Casella
September 14, 1930 - June 14, 2020
Monroe, NY
Rose Casella's angels came to take her to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was 89 years old. Daughter of the late Antonio and Teresa LaLaina, she was born in Civita, Italy, on September 14, 1930.
Rose was a homemaker and devoted her life to being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Monroe, NY, Catholic Daughters of America, Court Margaret Mary #768, as well as the Monroe Jolly Seniors and volunteered at Arden Hill Hospital for many years which she was so very proud of. Rose believed in God, church, and angels, and believed that there was good in everyone. She was adored by many because of her kind and loving nature.
Survivors include her children: Anthony Casella and his wife, Joanna of Yonkers, NY, and Maria Casella and her husband, Dennis Buckley of Monroe, NY; her beloved grandchildren: Anthony and his wife, Melissa, Joseph and Madonna; her great grandchild, Anthony Jr. "AJ"; and many nieces and nephews. Rose was predeceased by her loving husband of 42 years, Tony Casella; her great grandson, Joseph Michael; and her siblings: Mercurio LaLaina and Mary Rotondo-Castellano. After her late husband's passing, she met Eugene Minkus who became her companion for 20 years; they shared a love for travel and enjoyed each other's company.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020 followed by a Chapel Service starting at 12 p.m. at Smith, Seaman, and Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY.
The family would like to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing Home who helped Rose in her final time, especially Lisa. Thank you for being by Rose's side during Covid-19 when the family could not be. Thank you all for becoming her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred heart Church, 26 Still Road, Monroe, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 845-782-8185. www.ssqfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
19
Service
12:00 PM
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Homes Inc
117 Maple Ave
Monroe, NY 10950
(845) 782-8185
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved