February 3, 1930 - July 27, 2019
Monticello, NY - Formerly of Glen Cove, NY
Born to Joseph and Ceil Sheff on February 3, 1930, Roslyn Lefkowitz passed in her sleep on Saturday evening, July 27, 2019 in the company of her devoted family.
Roslyn, or Roz, as she was affectionately known, was uniquely gentle, loving, kind and caring, truly a living angel during her time with us.
Roslyn is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Sol; children: David Lefkowitz (Kathy) of Los Angeles, CA, Paula Joyce (Chris) of Northbrook, IL, and Carol Jones (David) of Pasadena, CA; grandchildren: Carey, Joni, Michael, Cassie, Isabelle, Olivia, and Riley; great-grandchildren: Molly and Anna; as well as her extended family of nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law; save her brother, Larry (Arlene) who pre-deceased her. Roslyn will be dearly missed.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
