Roswell "Rod" Whitby
May 25, 1935 - September 8, 2019
Middletown, NY
Roswell "Rod" Whitby of Middletown, NY, a retired thirty-four year treatment assistant at the Mid-Hudson Psychiatric Center in New Hampton entered into rest on September 8, 2019. He was 84.
The son of the late Rodger and Anna Whitby, he was born on May 25, 1935 in Middletown, New York.
Rod was a veteran of the U.S. Army and married the love of his life Barbara Kay Dino on April 1, 1956.
He was in business with his father-in-law, Vincent Dino working at Dino's bar in Middletown, NY. Later in life he coached CYO Basketball teams at St. Joseph Church. He also started an Elk's Basketball League for young men. He also coached Pop Warner Football and Little League Baseball for many years.
Most importantly Rod had a heart that could have carried the World on his shoulders. His loving personality impacted so many lives. From a friend to a Husband, to a Father to a Grandfather he knew just how to treat people with the perfect amount of respect and love.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Kay Whitby; his sons, Rod and Tod Whitby and his grandsons, Rod, Zach and Tod Whitby; his sisters, Lynda Loudermilk and Carol Maney. He was predeceased by his brother, Rodger.
Visitation hours will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main Street, Middletown, NY.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church in Middletown with burial to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Middletown, NY.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
