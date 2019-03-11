|
|
Rotha Pedlock
July 30, 1927 - March 9, 2019
Port Jervis, NY
Rotha Pedlock, age 91 of Port Jervis, NY, entered into eternal rest on March 9, 2019 in Milford, Pennsylvania. She was born on July 30, 1927 in Port Jervis, NY, the daughter of Alvord Phillips, Sr. and Olive Mason Phillips.
She married Joseph J. Pedlock on November 23, 1947 and he pre-deceased her in 2002. Rotha retired from the cafeteria department of the Port Jervis School District in 1991.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sue DiGiantommaso of Port Jervis; her twin brother, Richard Phillips; her sister, Carol Tufano of Matamoras, PA; her beloved grandchildren, Gina Lamoreaux, Tony DiGiantommaso and his wife, Nancy, John DiGiantommaso and his wife, Missy and their father, John DiGiantommaso, Adam Hallock, Joanna Everett and Sarah Rauch and their father, James Hallock; her great grandchildren, Monica, Austin, Sophia, Justin, Gianna, Gemma, Jenna, Paige, Robby, Ty, Caleb, Anna and Sarah; and her sisters-in-law, Helene Phillips of Port Jervis and Renee Pedlock of Matamoras, PA; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rotha was pre-deceased by her daughter, Olivia Hallock; her sister, Madge Benjamin; and her brother, Alvord Phillips, Jr.
A family statement read "Rotha was loving and caring to her family; she cherished each and everyone of them. She was known to many as the "sweet lady", she will be greatly missed."
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Bon Secour Hospital and Milford Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Nancy Vonderhorst will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children's Tribute Program, PO Box 1000, Dept. 42, Memphis, TN. 38101-9908 or the Humane Society of Port Jervis / Deerpark, 202 US-209, Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2019