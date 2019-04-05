|
Roxanne Mamalis Baran
October 6, 1958 - April 2, 2019
Highland Falls, NY
Roxanne Mamalis Baran, 60, a lifelong resident of Highland Falls, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 2nd at home surrounded by her family after a hard fought battle with pancreatic cancer. Roxie, as she was lovingly called by most everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, was born the 5th of 6 daughters to the late Peter and Helen Mamalis.
Roxanne retired from the Highland Falls School District after almost 35 years of service. During that time, she developed a bond with every student, teacher and parent that passed through her office. She always had a smile on her face, she could brighten even the darkest day with her glowing personality. She always had a kind word for everyone and genuinely treasured life. Roxanne is survived by her devoted husband, Willie, her five sisters, Georgia and her husband Marvin, Daphne and her husband Edward, Karen and her husband John, Victoria and her husband John, Elaine and her husband Frank, as well as her honorary sister Cindy Lytle. Roxanne leaves behind her nieces and nephews; Edward and his wife Ana, Ali, Trevor, Stephanie B., Jonathon, Nicholas, Stephanie F., Brittany, and Kim. She also leaves behind her treasured grandnieces Amilyah and Avarie and her grandnephew Mateo.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 7th at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main Street, Highland Falls. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 8th at Sacred Heart Church, 353 Main Street, Highland Falls. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Roxanne's memory can be made to the Roxanne Mamalis Baran (RMB) Scholarship, c/o Fran DeWitt, 4 Chestnut Street, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Funeral arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 845-446-2868. wfhoganfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019