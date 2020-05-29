Roy A. Gittleman
June 12, 1937 - May 27, 2020
Chester, NY
Roy A. Gittleman of Chester, NY passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Orange Regional Medical Center in Wallkill, NY. The son of the late Leanora Posinka and Ira Gittleman, he was born on June 12, 1937 in New York, NY. Roy was 82 years old.
Roy was a retired security guard for the Monroe-Woodbury Central School District in Central Valley, NY. Previously, Roy also worked as a color developer for 30 plus years for Burlington Industries in Manhattan, NY.
Roy was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Grasso) at home; his three children: Linda Levinson and her husband, David of Monroe, NY, Sheryl Halper and her husband, Andrew of Suffern, NY and Marc Gittleman and his wife, Deborah of Highland Mills, NY. Roy is also survived by his beloved five grandchildren: Ross, Alex, Jessica, Michael, and Mason and his sister, Janet Wolkon and her husband, Barry of Brookline, Massachusetts.
Memorial services will be private. Interment will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery in Paramus, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Roy's name to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone IA 50037-8039 www.redcross.org
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.