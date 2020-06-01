Roy Christopher Farber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Christopher Farber
May 18, 1971 - May 26, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Roy Christopher Farber, 49, of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born May 18, 1971 in Newton, NJ, he was a son of the late Gary Farber and Barbara (Utter) Rumpf.
Roy was a lifelong farmer and was a truck driver for several years. A loving and kind person, he enjoyed dirt track racing and International and Farmall tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Cosh of Cuddebackville, NY; stepson, Michael Malone of Cuddebackville, NY; brother, Daniel Farber of Nazareth, PA; nephew, DaShawn Farber of Nazareth, PA; nieces, Salena and Mariah Farber of Georgia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved