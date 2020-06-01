Roy Christopher Farber
May 18, 1971 - May 26, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Roy Christopher Farber, 49, of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born May 18, 1971 in Newton, NJ, he was a son of the late Gary Farber and Barbara (Utter) Rumpf.
Roy was a lifelong farmer and was a truck driver for several years. A loving and kind person, he enjoyed dirt track racing and International and Farmall tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Cosh of Cuddebackville, NY; stepson, Michael Malone of Cuddebackville, NY; brother, Daniel Farber of Nazareth, PA; nephew, DaShawn Farber of Nazareth, PA; nieces, Salena and Mariah Farber of Georgia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com
May 18, 1971 - May 26, 2020
Cuddebackville, NY
Roy Christopher Farber, 49, of Cuddebackville, NY, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Born May 18, 1971 in Newton, NJ, he was a son of the late Gary Farber and Barbara (Utter) Rumpf.
Roy was a lifelong farmer and was a truck driver for several years. A loving and kind person, he enjoyed dirt track racing and International and Farmall tractors.
He is survived by his wife, Jessica Cosh of Cuddebackville, NY; stepson, Michael Malone of Cuddebackville, NY; brother, Daniel Farber of Nazareth, PA; nephew, DaShawn Farber of Nazareth, PA; nieces, Salena and Mariah Farber of Georgia; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at a later date.
For online condolences, please visit www.advantagemungovan.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.