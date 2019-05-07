Home

Brooks Funeral Home
481 Gidney Avenue
Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 561-8300
Roy Cooper Obituary
Roy Cooper
October 5, 1933 - May 04, 2019
Whitney Point, NY
Roy Cooper, a retired Sanitation Worker for Rotundo Sanitation and recent area resident, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Fishkill Nursing Home, Beacon, NY. He was 85.
The son of the late Clarence and Evelyn (Ackerson) Cooper, he was born in Suffern, NY on October 5, 1933.
Roy was a loving spouse, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was an avid fisherman and will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Babcock at home, granddaughter, Angela Gutierrez of Newburgh; great-grandchildren, Kirsten Huck of New Windsor, Trevor Dellatore, Tyler Dellatore and Dylan Dellatore, all of Newburgh; his sister, Janet Stevens of Rock Tavern as well as several Nieces and Nephews.
Roy was predeceased by his son, Larry Cooper and his brothers, Irwin Cooper and Jack Cooper.
Memorial Visitation in Roy's memory will be celebrated from 5 to 6pm on Friday, May 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh, NY.
To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com or call 845-561-8300
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019
