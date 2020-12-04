Roy Dallas Hansen
June 8, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Grand Prairie, TX - Formerly of Midddletown, NY
Roy Dallas Hansen, a resident of Grand Prairie, TX (formerly of Middletown, NY and North Fort Myers, FL), died peacefully on Tuesday, November 25, 2020, with his daughters at his side. He was 82 years old.
The son of the late Roy Edwin Hansen and Loretta Groff Hansen of Newburgh, NY, Roy was born on June 8, 1938 in Newburgh, NY. He was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh, NY. He was a retired laboratory technician from Union Carbide, Sterling Forest, NY and Hoffmann LaRoche, Nutley, NJ. Roy was a member of the Masonic Hoffman Lodge, Middletown, NY and the Elks Club, Punta Gorda, FL.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in law, Christine Hansen Palillo and Salvatore Palillo of Mansfield, TX (formerly of New City, NY); his daughter, Nicole Hansen Rumsey of Grand Prairie, TX (formerly of Middletown, NY); his granddaughter and her husband, Christiana Palillo-Schmahl and Jack Schmahl of Federal Way, Washington. He is also survived by his grandson, Branden Rumsey of Middletown, NY; his grandchildren, Ariana Rumsey and Tyler Rumsey of Grand Prairie, TX. He is pre-deceased by his son-in-law, James Jesse Rumsey.
Burial will be in New York, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Roy's name to one of the following organizations: Golden Retriever Rescue Alliance, Inc., Fort Worth, TX https://grralliance.org/ American Cancer Society
