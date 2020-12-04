1/1
Roy Dallas Hansen
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Dallas Hansen
June 8, 1938 - November 25, 2020
Grand Prairie, TX - Formerly of Midddletown, NY
Roy Dallas Hansen, a resident of Grand Prairie, TX (formerly of Middletown, NY and North Fort Myers, FL), died peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with his daughters at his side. He was 82 years old.
The son of the late Roy Edwin Hansen and Loretta Groff Hansen of Newburgh, NY, Roy was born on June 8, 1938 in Newburgh, NY. He was a graduate of Newburgh Free Academy, Newburgh, NY. He was a retired laboratory technician from Union Carbide, Sterling Forest, NY and Hoffmann LaRoche, Nutley, NJ. Roy was a member of the Masonic Hoffman Lodge, Middletown, NY and Elks Club, Punta Gorda, FL.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in law, Christine Hansen Palillo and Salvatore Palillo of Mansfield, TX (formerly of New City, NY); his daughter, Nicole Hansen Rumsey of Grand Prairie, TX (formerly of Middletown, NY); his granddaughter and her husband, Christiana Palillo-Schmahl and Jack Schmahl of Federal Way, Washington. He is also survived by his grandson, Branden Rumsey of Middletown; grandchildren, Ariana Rumsey and Tyler Rumsey of Grand Prairie, TX. He is pre-deceased by his son-in-law, James Jesse Rumsey.
Burial will be in New York, at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations can be made in Roy's name to one of the following organizations: Golden Retriever Rescue Alliance, Inc., Fort Worth, TX https://grralliance.org/
American Cancer Society, PO box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, http://www.cancer.org
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Millspaugh Funeral Director

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved