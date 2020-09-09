Roy H. Joray
August 24, 1938 - September 7, 2020
Walden, NY
Roy H. Joray of Walden, NY, a longtime resident of the area, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 in Walden. He was 82. He was born August 24, 1938 in Kerhonkson, NY.
Roy was a life member of the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department- past Captain and the recipient of the Firefighter of the Year 1972. He was also a member of the Fireman's Benevolent Association, Teamsters Local 584 and the Pine Bush Sportsman Club.
He was the widower of Joyce Greenburg Joray.
Roy loved his family more than anything and showed it everyday.
Survivors include his daughter, Lisa Mills and husband, Gary of Walden; son, Jeffrey Joray and wife, Jackie of Tennessee; grandson, Gary Mills and wife, Heather of Montgomery; granddaughter, Joyce L. Connelly and husband, Kevin of Walden; granddaughter, Jessica Joray Mills of Walden; grandson, Roy Mills and wife, Megan of Castlebury, FL; great grandchildren, Skye, Emma, Madison, Kevin Jr.;
beloved dogs, Casey and Bailey; sister, Jean; and extended family.
Visitation will be Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St., Walden, NY.
A funeral service will take place Friday, September 11, 2020, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Rev. James O'Connell will officiate.
Burial will be in Brick Church Cemetery in Montgomery, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Walden Humane Society, P.O. Box 135, Walden, NY or the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Dept., PO Box 8, Montgomery NY 12549.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors. For directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com