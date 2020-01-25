|
Roy M. Boyd
June 29, 2002 - January 21, 2020
Middletown, NY
Roy M. Boyd of Middletown, a student and lifelong resident of the area, died tragically on January 21, 2020 in Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, NY. He was 17.
The son of Roy W. Boyd and Denise Arocho, he was born on June 29, 2002 in Valhalla, NY.
Roy is survived by his mother, Denise Arocho (Louis Rios); his father, Roy W. Boyd and his wife, Dianna; his brother, Brandon Boyd and his sister, Peyton Boyd; his paternal grandparents, Roy Boyd and Barbara Boyd; his maternal grandparents, Kathy Ortiz and Irwin Thomas. He is also survived by his aunts: Yolanda and Ana Arocho, Emily Rivera, Miranda Boyd, Marlena Kanoff and Melanie Francios; his uncles: Jason Harty, Burton Kanoff, and Peter Harty; also his cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday January 29, 2020 with a Funeral Service at 4 p.m. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020