Roy Richard Retta
May 24, 1927 - October 25, 2020
Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Roy Richard Retta of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020 at Highland Rehabilitation & Nursing Center, Middletown, NY. He was 93 years old.
The son of the late John Retta and Esther (Poggi) Retta, Roy was born on May 24, 1927 in New York City, NY.
After graduating from Cornwall High School he attended Pace University in White Plains, NY for drafting. His work ethic would cause him to come home on the weekends to paint houses to earn a living while in school. He then started his own painting company which grew into commercial painting where he would work mainly in the areas of Bronx and as far as Toms River, NJ. Roy started out with Esso Gas, which later grew into working for Sunoco, Getty, Mobil, and Chevron. He had such a good reputation, he was offered by the Chevron Oil Co. to relocate to California in the early 70s; he loved the Hudson Valley too much to leave. Roy and his son Jeffery were partners for over 40 years. They were proud of their work and compatibility.
Roy honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. Roy was on a bowling league for many years and won several championships. He loved playing baseball during and after high school. He had a reputation for being fast and earned the nickname "cleats". He later married Mathilde (Tillie) Scaccio whom he traveled extensively with. They knew how to celebrate life each and every day.
Upon marrying Tillie he became an active member of the King of Kings Lutheran Church. A family statement reads: "He is best known for his love of life and making people smile." He will be missed greatly.
Roy is survived by his loving wife: Mathilde Jean Retta at home; his son: Jeffery Retta and his wife, Sharen of New Windsor, NY; his daughter: Debra Quinn and her husband, Patrick of the Town of Newburgh, NY. Survivors also include Tillie's daughters: Linda Ofeldt, Diane Stillwood, Cheryl Scaccio. Tillie's grandchildren: Dylan, Christine, Valerie, Nicole, Ronald, Stefan; and Tillie's great-grandchildren: Shane, Justin, Frankie, Christopher, Michael, Kenny, Jack, Malcolm, all whom loved Roy very much.
Roy was predeceased by his brother: Edward Retta, and the mother of his two children, Joyce (Brown) Retta.
Memorial Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31st at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 563 Union Avenue, New Windsor, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation (100) which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the church at all times. A Mass of Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following the Memorial Visitation. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or King of Kings Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences please go to www.Quigleybros.com