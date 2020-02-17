|
|
Royal (Butch) Stratton Wilson
6/16/1942 - 2/14/2020
Seven Lakes, NC
Royal (Butch) Wilson passed suddenly on February 14, 2020 in Seven Lakes, NC. He was the ninth of ten children born to Robert Harold and Lillian Wilson of South Fallsburg, NY.
Butch was a lifelong employee of New York Telephone/Verizon, and honorably served in the US Army while stationed in Korea. He lived and worked in Sullivan County until his move to NC in 2009.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Richard Wilson, James Wilson, and John Wilson, and sisters Roberta ("Bobbie") Smith, Georgia Lousidies, and Argie Gilbert. He is survived by his loving life partner, Jan Lewis, at home; his sisters Dorothy Wilson of McCormick, SC, Virginia ("Ginger") Orseck (Gerald) of Spartanburg, SC, and Diane ("Dede") Neiderman (Andrew) of Palm Springs, CA; sisters-in-law Dorothy Wilson and Charlotte Wilson of South Fallsburg, NY; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Butch's wishes, there will be a private cremation and no formal services. It is fervently hoped that friends will take a moment, when possible, to share a fond memory with each other and raise a toast in his memory.
Donations in his name can be made to the Sullivan County SPCA.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020