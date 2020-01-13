Home

James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
(845) 534-2550
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
James F Lulves Funeral Home Inc
9 Avenue A
Cornwall on Hudson, NY 12520
View Map
Ruby E. Caudy


1918 - 2020
Ruby E. Caudy Obituary
Ruby E. Caudy
December 25, 1918 - January 7, 2020
Cornwall, NY
Ruby E. Caudy of Cornwall, NY, entered into rest on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with her family by her side. She was 101.
The daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Williams, she was born on December 25, 1918 in Newburgh, NY.
Ruby sewed Army jackets during World War II. She then went on to work as a seamstress at Macbeth in Newburgh, NY.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great, and great-great grandmother and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include: sons, Howard Caudy and his wife, Darlena, Richard Caudy and his wife, Donna, John Caudy, Jr.; five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, John Caudy, one brother and two sisters.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15 at James F. Lulves Funeral Home, 9 Avenue A, Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY. Burial is private and at the convenience of the family.
Per Ruby's request, no flowers please.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Middletown Park Manor for all they did for Ruby during her time there.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550.
To send condolences please visit www.lulvesfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
