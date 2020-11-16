1/1
Ruby L. McAuley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby L. McAuley
May 9, 1922 - November 15, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Ruby L. McAuley, age 98, of Maybrook, NY passed away on November 15, 2020 at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home in Greenwich, CT. The daughter of the late Julius and Beatrice Stremmel Dobrick, she was born on May 9, 1922 in Fort Madison, IA. Ruby was married to the late John H. McAuley.
Ruby worked as a secretary for Reuben H. Donnelly Telephone Book Distributors in New York City. She was a member of the Maybrook Golden Links and the New Horizons Senior Citizens group in Montgomery. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth McAuley and his wife, Barbara of Canton, GA; daughters, Patricia McEvoy of New Windsor, NY and Geraldine Picone and her husband, John of Greenwich, CT; grandchildren, Shaunna, Kenneth, David and Gregory; seven great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Ruby was predeceased by her daughter, Terry McAuley, brother, Julius Dobrick and her companion, Frank Capuano.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 8 p.m. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gridley-Horan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved