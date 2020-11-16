Ruby L. McAuley
May 9, 1922 - November 15, 2020
Maybrook, NY
Ruby L. McAuley, age 98, of Maybrook, NY passed away on November 15, 2020 at Nathaniel Witherell Nursing Home in Greenwich, CT. The daughter of the late Julius and Beatrice Stremmel Dobrick, she was born on May 9, 1922 in Fort Madison, IA. Ruby was married to the late John H. McAuley.
Ruby worked as a secretary for Reuben H. Donnelly Telephone Book Distributors in New York City. She was a member of the Maybrook Golden Links and the New Horizons Senior Citizens group in Montgomery. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth McAuley and his wife, Barbara of Canton, GA; daughters, Patricia McEvoy of New Windsor, NY and Geraldine Picone and her husband, John of Greenwich, CT; grandchildren, Shaunna, Kenneth, David and Gregory; seven great-grandchildren; nieces & nephews. Ruby was predeceased by her daughter, Terry McAuley, brother, Julius Dobrick and her companion, Frank Capuano.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. Services will begin at 8 p.m. Due to current health and occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ruby's memory to the Walden Humane Society, 2489 Albany Post Rd., Walden, NY 12586.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com