Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
259 Walsh Avenue
New Windsor, NY 12553
(845) 569-1233
Reposing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
76 First St.
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
76 First St.
Newburgh, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Wansley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby M. Wansley


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby M. Wansley Obituary
Ruby M. Wansley
May 26, 1922 - January 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Ruby M. Wansley peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 97 years old.
Ruby, the daughter of Carther C. Cash and Emma Bruell was born in Saluda, NC, and was a long-time resident of Newburgh, NY. She was the youngest of six children.
Ruby worked as a domestic engineer and was a charter member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newburgh and served on the usher board followed by decades of service as a deaconess.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children, Jeffrey Wansley and Joan Andre; grandchildren, Jacqueline Andre of Newburgh, NY, Gladys Andre and Nirva Andre both of Lauderhill, FL, Janae Wansley of Kenosha, WI, Jeffrey Wansley Jr. of Maine and Raynette Andre of Palm Bay, FL; four great-grandchildren: Christopher Andre II, Ciani Ahmed, Cayden Andre and Matthew Rickets. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Ruby is predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Wansley; grandson, Christopher Andre; siblings: Theodore Cash, McKinley Cash, Finley Cash, Ruth Geter and Louise Caldwell.
Mrs. Wansley will lie in repose from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. at the church; Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis will officiate. Interment takes place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553. "Committed To Being the Very Best" Call us anytime 569-1233.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -