Ruby M. Wansley
May 26, 1922 - January 26, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Ruby M. Wansley peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was 97 years old.
Ruby, the daughter of Carther C. Cash and Emma Bruell was born in Saluda, NC, and was a long-time resident of Newburgh, NY. She was the youngest of six children.
Ruby worked as a domestic engineer and was a charter member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Newburgh and served on the usher board followed by decades of service as a deaconess.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children, Jeffrey Wansley and Joan Andre; grandchildren, Jacqueline Andre of Newburgh, NY, Gladys Andre and Nirva Andre both of Lauderhill, FL, Janae Wansley of Kenosha, WI, Jeffrey Wansley Jr. of Maine and Raynette Andre of Palm Bay, FL; four great-grandchildren: Christopher Andre II, Ciani Ahmed, Cayden Andre and Matthew Rickets. She will be sorely missed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many special friends.
Ruby is predeceased by her husband, Woodrow Wansley; grandson, Christopher Andre; siblings: Theodore Cash, McKinley Cash, Finley Cash, Ruth Geter and Louise Caldwell.
Mrs. Wansley will lie in repose from 10 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, February 4 at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 76 First St., Newburgh, NY. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. at the church; Rev. Dr. Bruce Davis will officiate. Interment takes place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020