Rudolph "Rudy" Tomaselli
June 21, 1932 - April 26, 2020
Warwick, NY
Rudolph "Rudy" Tomaselli, a longtime resident of Warwick, NY passed away on April 26, 2020 at St. Anthony Community Hospital. He was 87 years old.
Born on June 21, 1932 in Bronx, NY, he was the son of the late Loretta (nee Bovasso) and Frank Tomaselli. Rudy served proudly in the Coast Guard.
Rudy was the owner of Cel-Art, a commercial artist company, on Madison Avenue, New York, NY. He worked with the creator of the Hawaiian Punch character, Sugar Bear, and Frito-Bandito and was the animator for television movies including Damn Yankees and Around the World in 80 Days. He also worked with MTV on several projects, including Beavis and Butthead.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Nancy Lane; son, Dr. Gordon Tomaselli of NYC and Baltimore, MD; daughter, Frances Catherine Melder of Warwick; daughter, Alice Warren of Gorham, ME; son, Rudolph Tomaselli of Florida, NY; son, James Tomaselli of Warwick, NY; eight grandchildren who loved their "GiGi": Samantha Romig, Steven Laroe, Caitlin Reilly; Matthew, Travis, and Wyatt Tomaselli, Jennifer Keith and Jeffrey Warner; six step-grandchildren: Brynn Melder, Meredith Magi, Emily Gill, Sara Campbell, Kristin Desiero and Jennifer Washburn; and thirteen great-grandchildren. Rudy was predeceased by brothers, Joseph and Eugene and sister, Marie Zodda.
A memorial visitation and "Celebration of Life" service will be planned at a later date when it is safe for us all to get together.
Private arrangements have been made by Lazear-Smith & Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 17 Oakland Avenue, Warwick, NY. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lsvpmemorialhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 1 to May 3, 2020.