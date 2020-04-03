|
Runston Thomas "Pop" Lewis
January 22, 1934 - April 1, 2020
Newburgh, NY
On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Runston Thomas "Pop" Lewis, passed away at age 86.
Pop was born on January 22, 1934 to the late Frances and Floyd Lewis, Sr. in Brockway, NY. On April 27, 1951 he married the late Joyce Y. (Warner) Lewis. From that union came three beautiful children, (and we are beautiful), Karen (Lewis) Tucker, Michael (Loretta) Lewis and Linda Lewis-Burger.
Pop had a passion for business, community, education and children. Pop joined the army as a young man. Upon returning from military, he went back to school to secure his GED and then went on to serve his community as the 3rd ever African-American Police officer in Newburgh, NY. Realizing how important an education is, he went on to attain Associates, Bachelors and Master's degrees all while helping his wife raise a family. Pop went on to have a successful career in social work and become an assistant director of a children's home. Following his passion for business, he went on to own and run many successful businesses and rental properties in Newburgh. While Pop loved business, his real passion was for children and community. While running his businesses, Pop would go on to serve over 20 years on the Newburgh Enlarged School District Board of Education, serving as President for 12 of those years. He also ran many social organizations, started a scholarship, served on other boards, organized community dances to benefit Mothers and senior citizens and would throw an annual cookout for the community known as Family Day. Pop showed his love for his community by his works and our community is better for it. His drive, passion and service are examples that we can all learn from. While a great man is gone, his lasting effects live on through all of us.
Pop is survived by his children; grandchildren, Joseph Blanding, Jr., Cheryl (Kenneth) Morehead, Michael Whitted, Sr., Monique Lewis, Yedell Whitted, Jamel (Kim) Blanding, Mortricia (Jerry) Moss, Sharnell (Teresa) Lynch, Leron (Stephen) Lewis, 19 great-grandchildren and seven great great-grandchildren. Pop is also survived by his brothers, Floyd Lewis, Joseph Lewis, James (Erma) Lewis of Newburgh, NY and Rev. Charles (Georgia) Lewis of Heath Springs, SC, his lifelong friends, Harvey J. Burger and Joseph Wrancher along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pop was preceded in death by his parents, wife; sisters, Daisy Walker and Frances Young; brother, Edward Lewis; grandson, Jerron Blanding; sons-in-law, Jerome Tucker and Harvey Burger III.
Mr. Lewis will have a private interment at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY. Due to the COVID-19 the family will have a memorial service at a later date.
