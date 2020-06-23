RUSSELL H. APPLEBY
September 12, 1938 - June 20, 2020
New Paltz, NY, formerly of Cornwall, NY
Russell H. Appleby, a former resident of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on June 20, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. He was 81 years old.
The Son of the late Harold Appleby and Gladys (Gutchess) Appleby, Russell was born on September 12, 1938 in Auburn, NY.
Russell was a retired Machinist for Chemprene, Inc. in Beacon, NY. He honorably and proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army from 1956 through 1962.
Russell was a lifetime Member of Black Rock Fish and Game Club as well as Orange Lake. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish and just spend time in the woods. He was a loving Father, Grandfather and recently thrilled to have become a Great Grandfather. He will be dearly missed by family, friends and all of those who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Russell is survived by his daughters: Sheri Ann Garrison (Andy) of Wurtsboro, NY and Diane Appleby-Frohnhoefer (Dave) of Cornwall, NY; his son: Russell "Brian" Appleby (Kristin) of Williamsville, NY; his grandchildren: Christopher, Khrysta, Andrew, Victoria, Sophia, Karter and Preston; great-grandson: Colin; and his sisters: Shirley Stevenson of Dublin, GA and Gwen Seelman of Brea, CA. Russel was predeceased by his sister: Betty McGuinness of New Port Richey, FL in 2017.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 25th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Cremation will take place at Cedar Hill Crematory, Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.