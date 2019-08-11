|
|
Russell J. Kortright
July 29, 1926 - August 10, 2019
Kerhonkson, NY
Russell J. Kortright, resident of Kerhonkson, passed away peacefully at 93 years old on Saturday, August 10, 2019. He was born to George and Mabel Kortright on July 29, 1926, at home in Mombaccus, NY. He served proudly as a member of the military police in World War II. He loved picking blueberries, and he enjoyed all kinds of outdoor activities, including tending his gardens. He hunted, fished, and loved the mountains, especially going off the beaten path and into the woods.
Russell is survived by Lois, his wife of 65 years. He is also survived by his sons: Russell D. Kortright (Heidi) of Pennellville, NY, Kevin C. Kortright (Joann) of Greenwich, NY, Keith G. Kortright (Colleen) of Kerhonkson, and Gary S. Kortright (Pam) of Kerhonkson; as well as his grandchildren: Anna (Lewis), Emily, Kevin R, Keith M, and Katie. He is predeceased by multiple siblings and survived by his sister, Alice Smith of Napanoch and several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 in the evening on Tuesday, August 13 at H.B. Humiston Funeral Home in Kerhonkson. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home at 11 the next morning. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Stone Ridge, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
To send a personal condolence to Russell's family please visit humistonfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019