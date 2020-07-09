Russell McKnight
September 20, 1957 - July 4, 2020
Pine Bush, NY
Russell McKnight, a self employed contractor and life long resident of Pine Bush passed away on July 4, 2020 at home. He was 62. The son of the late Charles Lee McKnight and Mercedes Black McKnight was born on September 30, 1957 in Middletown, NY.
Russell loved to go camping and fishing. He enjoyed hanging out with his friends and traveling with his daughters. His cherished memories were barbecues with friends and family. He was a great person who was friendly to everyone he met and his sense of humor will be missed.
Survivors include his daughters, Mary A. McKnight and Katie L. Loadholt; son-in-law, Christopher P. Loadholt; granddaughter, Milani C. Loadholt; siblings: Gralen R. McKnight and Ronald McKnight; sister-in-law, Robin McKnight. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles McKnight and his parents.
A memorial service will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 11th at the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc., 1525 Burlingham Rd., Pine Bush, NY. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity is limited. Face mask and social distancing requirements mandated by NYS are in effect.
Arrangements entrusted to the William M. Gagan Funeral Home Inc.; to leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com