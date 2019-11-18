Home

Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Washingtonville, NY
Russell VanRegenmortel


1922 - 2019
Russell VanRegenmortel Obituary
Russell VanRegenmortel
October 4, 1922 - November 17, 2019
Rehobeth Beach, DE - Formerly of Pine Bush, NY
Russell VanRegenmortel, age 97 of Rehobeth Beach, DE, formerly of Pine Bush, NY, passed away on November 17, 2019 in Lincoln, DE. The son of the late John and Philomena Verbert VanRegenmortel, he was born on October 4, 1922 in Blooming Grove, NY. Russell was married to the late Margaret C. VanRegenmortel.
Russell was a retired school teacher at Norwich BOCES, Norwich, NY and several other districts. He was a member of the NYS Retired Teachers Association, AARP both local and national, as well as the Knights of Columbus at St. Edmund's Church in Rehobeth Beach. He will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his daughter, Laurie Ann Whittle and her husband, Jerald of Lincoln, DE; grandchildren, Jason Ordway and his wife, Katy, Logan Conklin, Shane Conklin and Clair Conklin; great-grandchildren, Owen and Ethan Ordway; step-grandson, Jerald Whittle III; several nieces and nephews. Russell was predeceased by several brothers and sisters.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 21st at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St. Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 22nd at St. Mary's Church in Washingtonville, NY. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Washingtonville.
Memorial contributions may be made in Russell's name to Season Hospice and Palliative Care, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407, Newark, DE 19713.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
