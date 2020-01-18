|
Russell W. MacKechnie, Sr.
January 17, 2020
Highland Lake, NY
Russell W. MacKechnie Sr., 95 of Highland Lake, NY, went to his rest, peacefully on January 17, 2020. In death, Russell was reunited with his wife of seventy years, Margaret L. "Peggy" MacKechnie, who predeceased him in November of 2018.
Russell was born in Pond Eddy, NY, the younger of two children, born to Edith (Swanerbury) and Russell MacKechnie. His parents and sister, Mabel Mackey Fox, preceded him in death.
Russell was a graduate of Eldred Central School, and was one of the first classes to graduate from the "big school". He honorably served his country in the United States Army, where he was a member of Patton's Army in World War II and was awarded both the Purple Heart and Bronze Star. He participated in the Honor Flight program and was a proud member of the Tusten-Highland-Lumberland Post 6427.
Russ returned to Highland Lake after his military service, and worked as a barkeep in various local watering holes including the Hollywood in Port Jervis and Bertram's in Highland Lake, where he met and fell in love with Peggy. He wooed the Brooklynite by investing his tip money in the jukebox, playing "Peg O' My Heart" when she arrived. They were married for seventy years and were blessed with five children, ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. They were the definition of true love and partnership.
Russ retired from Ready Reference in NYC, to his Yellow House in Highland Lake. He spent the winters with Peggy first in Scottsdale, AZ then New Port Richey, FL, and summers, teaching his children and grandchildren to love the lake: swimming, boating, fishing, weather watching, barbequing, ice cream sandwich eating, camping, blue truck driving, and general annoyance with jet skis. Poppy/Gramps loved that the Yellow House was a gathering place for his family and their families. He and Peggy were parishioners of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Yulan, NY.
Russ lived a full, long, dignified and well-loved life. He and Peggy traveled the world and all fifty states, but he was always most at home in "the country".
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his five children and their spouses: Rusty and Rox MacKechnie, Sheila Murtha, Keith and Dawn MacKechnie, Mell and Jimmy Carney, and Martin and Debbie MacKechnie; his grandchildren: Erin, James (Mak), Kaitlin (Jeffrey Haas), Mary Ellen, Bernard (Alyssa Marks), Michael (Justine), Jeremy (David Byrnes), Sarah (Johnny Salka), and Collin; his great-grandchildren: Harrison, Benjamin, Talulah, Amaia, Callan, and Baby Girl MacKechnie; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and his dear friends, Edward Mellan and Stanley Ernenwein. Russ's beloved grandson, Kyle Russell MacKechnie, and son-in-law, James G. Murtha, preceded him in death.
The family appreciates the love and care provided by Juliet Lord, who will always have a special place in their hearts - and in their family.
Visitation will be be held 2 to 5 p.m., Monday, January 20 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main. St., Port Jervis, NY. A Mass of Resurrection will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 21 at St. Anthony of Padua RC. Church, 25 Beaver Brook Rd., Yulan, NY. Rev. Jocelyn Berkmans will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Eldred, NY with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Yulan fire Dept., PO Box 127, Yulan, NY 12792, the Sylvan-Liebla American Legion, 17 Collins Rd., Eldred, NY 12732 or to the Tusten-Highland-Lumberland Post #6427, 58 Old Minisink Ford Rd., Barryville, NY 12719.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020