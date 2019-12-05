|
|
Russell Walter Cross
August 5, 1936 - November 28, 2019
Garner, North Carolina
On November 28 we lost a great person. Russell Cross passed at 2:20 am. A retired dairy farmer, he won many awards for his cows. He was 83.
Just a few weeks before he got sick he was talking about his life and he said he had great children, grandchildren, family and friends and he was blessed, as we were to have him in our life. After he sold the cows he took some amazing vacations with Alma, his wife of 60 years. Traveling to Hawaii, Jamaica, Africa, Ireland and even rode the mules down the Grand Canyon.
He is survived by his wife, Alma; his daughter, Kellie Judge, her husband, John, their children Joshua and Justin; his daughter, Susan, her husband, Nelson, their daughter, Trina; his daughter, Tammie Guyer and her husband, Shawn, their children, Bryson and Genevieve; his brothers, Raymond and Robert Cross and his sister, Enid Roosa and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all. He was a great loving and calming person.
There will be a memorial service in the spring in Sullivan County, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019