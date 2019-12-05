Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
2911 South Wilmington St
Raleigh, NC 27603
(919) 772-1073
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Walter Cross


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Walter Cross Obituary
Russell Walter Cross
August 5, 1936 - November 28, 2019
Garner, North Carolina
On November 28 we lost a great person. Russell Cross passed at 2:20 am. A retired dairy farmer, he won many awards for his cows. He was 83.
Just a few weeks before he got sick he was talking about his life and he said he had great children, grandchildren, family and friends and he was blessed, as we were to have him in our life. After he sold the cows he took some amazing vacations with Alma, his wife of 60 years. Traveling to Hawaii, Jamaica, Africa, Ireland and even rode the mules down the Grand Canyon.
He is survived by his wife, Alma; his daughter, Kellie Judge, her husband, John, their children Joshua and Justin; his daughter, Susan, her husband, Nelson, their daughter, Trina; his daughter, Tammie Guyer and her husband, Shawn, their children, Bryson and Genevieve; his brothers, Raymond and Robert Cross and his sister, Enid Roosa and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all. He was a great loving and calming person.
There will be a memorial service in the spring in Sullivan County, New York.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montlawn Memorial Park, Funerals and Cremations
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -