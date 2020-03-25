|
|
Ruth A. Rodenski
August 3, 1931 - March 23, 2020
Town of Newburgh, NY
Ruth A. Rodenski of the Town of Newburgh entered into rest on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was 88.
Daughter of the late William B. and Violet (Scott) Terwilliger, she was born on August 3, 1931 in Walden, NY.
A lifelong area resident, Ruth started her career as a claims adjuster with Metropolitan Life and retired from Aetna Insurance Company, Newburgh, where she was one of the first female claims adjusters and was elected to the "Hall of Claim". She was a member of the Terwilliger's In America Inc., and the Huguenot Historical Society, volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society Daffodil Days. The matriarch of the family, she enjoyed family gatherings at Kings Hill and the Grove. She was a second mother to many. Ruth enjoyed working on her family genealogy, flower arranging, gardening, writing poetry, her owl figurine collecting, and was an excellent cook and baker. Ruth had a true appreciation for all of God's creations such as birds, flowers and the many cats she rescued. She loved vacations to Maine, Cape Cod and Nova Scotia Cruises, along with the Arts, Classical Music and the impression artist Monet. Lastly she loved sports and was a tennis fan, especially of Roger Federer, Army football and golf.
Survivors include one son, Timothy M. (Ann E.) Rodenski of the Town of Newburgh; one sister, Elaine Terwilliger of Rosendale, NY; special granddaughter, Lucy Romash; Godson, Guy Harris, and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Thuy, Tina, Jessica and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Peter J. Rodenski in 1985; six sisters: Charlotte Terwilliger, Constance Chamberlain, Carol Demarest, Lois Hayes, Sharon Fielding and Lorraine Harris and three brothers: Brian, Garth and William Terwilliger.
Plans for a Memorial Service will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, Inc., 800 Stony Brook Court, Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements are under the care of White, Venuto and Morrill Funeral and Cremation Service, 188 N. Plank Road, Newburgh, NY.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020