Ruth Ann Pless Pomeroy
April 5, 2019
Roscoe, NY
Ruth Ann Pless Pomeroy of Roscoe, New York, formerly of White Lake, NY, went to her final home, The Great Ballroom of Heaven on April 5, 2019, at the feisty age of 97.
She is survived by her sons, Frank (Karen) of Mars Hill, NC, Peter (Monica) of Fernandina Beach, FL; and one daughter, Penny Constant (Jeff) of Neversink, NY; one brother, Robert Pless of Smallwood, NY; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Raymond. N. Pomeroy; her sisters, Mildred Vogeny and Dorothy Zane; and one brother, Charles Pless.
Ruth married the love of her life in January 1940 and they had many exciting adventures over the 61 years they were together. Ruth and Ray danced their way throughout the county and were admired for their grace and form. Ruth considered herself to be a "Domestic Diva" and loved taking care of her husband and family. With her hobbies of knitting, sewing, crewel work, and Christmas Ornaments and Stockings, she kept herself busy and could be seen at many of the local area craft fairs and her handiwork is still treasured by many. She was a former member of the Rockland Ladies Auxiliary, and a member of the United Methodist Church of Roscoe. She could be seen many Sundays greeting her friends and neighbors to the service. She loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart and they adored her. Her love of butterflies, purple and yellow colors - her home was filled with loving gifts from all.
Special thanks to her care-givers over the past two years, Donna, Carina and Alicia Bowers Faulkner. Special thanks also to the Roscoe Community who looked after her wellbeing, they loved her and she became part of their family. Special thanks also to the Roscoe-Rockland Ambulance Corp.
A memorial service will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the Family.
Anyone one wishing to make memorial contributions in Ruth's name can be made to Roscoe Cares, C/O Debbie Hendrickson, 148 Rockland Road, Roscoe, NY 12776 or the Roscoe-Rockland Ambulance Corp, PO Box 321, Roscoe, NY 12776.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Avenue, Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2019