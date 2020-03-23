|
Ruth Ann Snyder
07/20/1942 - 03/23/2020
Marlboro, NY
Ruth Ann Snyder of Marlboro, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at her home. She was 77. Ruth was born in Poughkeepsie, NY on July 20, 1942. She was the daughter of the late Ellsworth Sutton and Georgianna VanVorhiss.
Ruth was a retired School Bus Driver for Carroll Bus Company, Marlboro, NY. She loved to play golf at Windham Golf Course in Windham, NY with her longtime companion John.
Survivors include her companion John E. Lynn at home, her son Shawn Snyder of Dallas, Texas and her grandson Seth Snyder.
Cremation will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Carl J. DiDonato, Jr. of The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc.
(845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020