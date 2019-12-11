|
Ruth Arluck
March 13, 1916 - December 9, 2019
Bridgeport, CT formerly New Hampton, NY
Ruth Arluck, 103, and a 69 year New Hampton, NY resident, entered into rest from the comfort of her home in Bridgeport, CT on Monday, December 9, 2019.
The daughter of Edward Seldin and Sarah Seldin (nee Perlmutter) she was born in New York City on March 13, 1916.
Ruth was a proud New York City girl. After attending various public schools in Manhattan and the Bronx, she graduated in 1934. She had a lifelong adoration of the arts and held a variety of jobs that reflected this. As a young woman during World War II, she worked for RKO Pictures screening films to be sent overseas for viewing by U.S. Armed Forces to ensure they would not cause homesickness. After the war she was employed by WQXR radio on the program Author Meets the Critics.
In the fall of 1946, a fortuitous invitation from cousins to visit them on Masten Lake, led to an evening out to the Shawanga Lodge for dinner, dancing and a show. There she was swept off her feet by dashing former serviceman Charles Arluck, who would become her husband of 62 years. Married in 1947 they moved to New Hampton, NY and while raising their family on a spacious former farm, this city girl found time to raise chickens and garden. A life-long member of Temple Sinai, she volunteered as a Cub Scout Den mother at the temple and with Hadassah.
In the mid-1960s she decided to finish her college education and as a "lady of a certain" age, enrolled part-time at Orange County Community College, ultimately going on to earn both a BS in Education and MS in Early Childhood at SUNY New Paltz. When she didn't find a full-time teaching position, always determined to make her way, she enrolled in a course at the United Nation's Little Flower Montessori School and became accredited in the International Montessori Method. She would go on to open the Montessori Pre-School of New Hampton where she was the Director/Owner for 23 years, retiring in 1995.
Ruth believed deeply in the Montessori Method and was a tireless advocate for her students during and after their tenure at her school, often being approached by delighted former students any time she was out and about. Ruth was not one for hobbies, though in her twenties she tried her hand at acting, appearing on the stage in small roles at the Cherry Lane theatre. She and Charles traveled as often as they could - though family was always at the center of her life.
Pre-deceased by her husband Charles in 2010, Ruth is survived by her sons: Seth Arluck and his wife, Teresa of Slate Hill, Dennis Arluck and his wife, Lynn of Walker Valley and Elliott Arluck of Bridgeport, CT; grandchildren: Jacob Arluck, Sarah Arluck Sumner and her husband, Travis, Justin Arluck and his wife, Erin, Suzanne Smith and her husband, Neel, Gracie Garrison Coogan and her husband, Matt and her great-grandchildren: Lila and Piper Sumner, Brantley Charles Arluck, Charles and Georgiana Coogan.
Burial will be at the Temple Sinai Cemetery in a private graveside service. A memorial service celebrating Ruth Arluck's life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hadassah or Jewish Senior Services, Bridgeport CT or Cornell Cooperative Extension of Orange County 4H Park and Education Center.
