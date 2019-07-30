|
Ruth Auerbach
August 18, 1924 - July 26, 2018
Wurtsboro, NY
Ruth Auerbach died Friday July 26, 2019 in Dallas, Pennsylvania. She was 94.
Ruth was born in Germany on August 18, 1924. She married Thomas Atchison after the end of World War II and came to live in New York City. After the death of Thomas Atchison, Ruth married Bernard Auerbach who predeceased her. Ruth had lived in Long Island before retiring to live in Rock Hill and then Wurtsboro. Ruth loved to be constantly on the go - shopping, going to lunch, and visiting friends. And wherever she went she was always impeccably dressed – a true "fashionista". Even when Ruth was not out and about, she often kept busy by crocheting blankets with record speed. If you knew Ruth, you probably have a crocheted blanket that she made. Ruth will also be remembered as a person devoted to her cats – and in addition to her own cats, she fed and looked after stray cats wherever she lived.
Visitation for Ruth will be held on Friday, August 2nd from 5:30 to 9:00pm at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street, Wurtsboro N.Y.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday August 3rd at the Church of Saint Mary & Saint Andrew, 137 South Main Street, Ellenville, NY. Burial will follow at Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery, Bloomingburg, NY.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth Auerbach's name can be made to Church of Saint Mary and Saint Andrew, 137 South Main St., Ellenville, NY 12428 or to Pets Alive, 363 Derby Rd.; Middletown, NY 10940.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from July 30 to Aug. 2, 2019