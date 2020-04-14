|
|
Ruth Bulson Herrington
June 2, 1926 - April 10, 2020
Monroe, NY
A bright light in our lives was dimmed on April 10, 2020 when our beloved Ruth Bulson Herrington was called to her heavenly home.
Ruth was born on June 2, 1926 to Etta Dykens Bulson and William Bulson, one of their eight children. In 1946 she married her true love, Gene Herrington Jr. They shared an amazing 59 years together, raising their two daughters, Sharon Gleason (Ray Barnes) of Middletown, NY and Brenda Van Ness (Gregory) of Monroe, NY and sharing in the joy of their two granddaughters, Heather Wager (Jim) of Campbell Hall, NY and Heidi Del Valle of Middletown, NY and two grandsons, Jason (Nicole) of Goshen, NY and Curtis (Noel) Van Ness of Milford, PA. Ruth and Gene were blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Destinee, Syeira and Kendrick Del Valle, Nicholas and Christopher Wager, Avianna, Jace and Declan Van Ness, and one great-great-grandchild, Javion Allen.
Ruth is also survived by her sister, Shirley Bulson Smith (John) and brother, William Bulson Jr (MaryAnn), along with many loving nieces and nephews and dear friends.
Ruth was predeceased by her husband, Gene; her mother and father, Etta and William Bulson; her two sisters, Marjory Bulson and Barbara (Bob) Bulson Skinner; and her brothers, Royal, Donald and Ronnie Bulson.
Stony Point, including the Stony Point Battlefield, and Bear Mountain State Park were home to Ruth and Gene for many years, followed by retirement in Monroe, NY.
In Ruth's early life she worked as a waitress with her sister, Bob, at Doughty's Drug Store/Luncheonette in Haverstraw, NY before she spent many years raising her family. Ruth later worked at the Bear Mountain Inn for over 15 years selling souvenirs to the many people who visited Bear Mountain State Park.
Ruth was nothing less than a kind and wonderful person, who loved her family and friends with all her heart. She will always be remembered for her warm smile and great attitude. Her only wish for her 93rd birthday last June was to attend a church service at the First United Methodist Church in Stony Point, NY, where she was a lifelong member. It was quite a memorable day for her.
Ruth was known for her meticulous ways and we can all be assured that heaven will be sparkling clean now that Ruth is there. Her love will forever remain in our hearts.
A memorial service will be held for Ruth at a later date.
If you would like to donate in Ruth's memory, the family requests the donation be sent to the First United Methodist Church, 249 West Main Street, Stony Point, NY 10980. To leave an online condolence please visit www.wmgaganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020