Ruth C. Chatfield
1933 - 2020
Ruth C. Chatfield
July 29, 1933 - July 23, 2020
Cornwall-on-Hudson, NY
Ruth C. Chatfield, a lifelong resident of Cornwall-on-Hudson, entered into rest on Thursday, July 23, 2020. She was 86.
The daughter of the late John and Florence Becker, she was born on July 29, 1933 in Cornwall, NY.
Ruth was the secretary in the office at Cornwall-on-Hudson Elementary School for 45 years. She was a longtime member of Storm King Engine Co. #2 Ladies Auxiliary. Ruth's greatest joy was her grandchildren, whom she adored. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Survivors include her husband, Alfred, at home; son, Guy and his wife, Donna of Cornwall-on-Hudson; son, John and his wife, Tina of TN; daughter, Pam Scheck and husband, Gary of FL; grandchildren: Eric, Scott, Russell, Chris, Thomas and Jenna; several great-grandchildren; and sister, Louise Barham of CA. She was predeceased by her son, Thomas Chatfield and her sister, Druscilla.
Due to the current health crisis, a Memorial Service for Ruth will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Ruth's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Arrangements are under the direction of James F. Lulves Funeral Home 534-2550.

Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
Im truly sorry for your loss. You Mom will be missed and never forgotten, may her soul Rest In Peace.
Bob Cooney
Friend
