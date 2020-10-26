1/1
Ruth C. Ferguson
RUTH C. FERGUSON
January 7, 1924 - October 25, 2020
Fishkill, NY formerly Cornwall, NY
Ruth C. Ferguson, formerly of Cornwall, NY entered into eternal rest on October 25, 2020 at Fishkill Rehab and Nursing Center, Fishkill, NY. Ruth was 96 years old.
She was the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (Helstern) Whited. She married the "love of her life" Walter "Fergie" Ferguson on November 20, 1948.
Ruth retired from Verizon in 1985. She was a supportive member of the Verizon Pioneers during her retirement. Mom was thoughtful and the first one there if any of her family or friends needed help. She enjoyed life to the fullest and was always ready to enjoy happy times with family and friends. At 92, mom was still mowing her front lawn every week with a push mower and out walking. It was two of the things that she loved doing and there was no stopping her. Mom, to some, and Nanny to many, was known for her strength and resiliency. Mom will be greatly missed. She has left us with so many memories that will never be forgotten.
Ruth's family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Fishkill Rehab and Nursing Center for the compassionate care and comfort that they provided for Mom/Nanny, in her final days. We are forever grateful to the staff on North 1 .
Ruth was predeceased by her husband: Walter; her daughter: Deborah Deans; her grandson: Donald Deans Jr.; and all of her siblings.
Ruth is survived by her daughter: Sherry (Ferguson) Tuttle and her husband, Jim of Newburgh; her stepson: Franklin "Sonny" Ferguson; and son-in law: Donald Deans, Sr. With the blending of two families, Ruth is survived by her grandchildren: David McMillan, Stacy Davidson, Dana Walley, Rick Tuttle and Jim Tuttle II. In addition, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren: David, Kaiya, Peyton, Ryder, Isabel, Mia, Brandon and Miki; also her niece: Karen Wade of GA; and nephew: Richard Knott of FL.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 28th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson St. Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. A Chapel Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. following the visitation. Due to the continued public health concerns of covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. Interment will follow the Service at Woodlawn Cemetery, New Windsor, NY.
In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (www. jdrf.org) or Angelman Syndrome Foundation (www.angelman.org)
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.; to send condolences or to get directions to the funeral home, please go to www.Quigleybros.com

Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
